Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol reach Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to seek blessings for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan', watch this endearing video

Chandigarh, October 17
In a touching display of unity and spiritual devotion, Punjabi luminaries including Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Tanu Grewal, Hashneen Chauhan, and Jimmy Sharma embarked on a soul-stirring pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan. Their visit, marked by faith and camaraderie, showcased how entertainment, love, and music can transcend borders.
This star-studded pilgrimage was met with an enthusiastic reception, underscoring the power of shared culture and faith. The artists and their fans joined hands in a celebration of unity, proving that spirituality knows no boundaries.
Gippy Grewal shares a beautiful video from their visit to Kartarpur Sahib:
View this post on Instagram
Producer Amardeep Grewal says, "Our film 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' is not just a movie; it’s a celebration of love without borders."
Lead actor Gippy Grewal added, "Love and entertainment have the power to unite us all. Visiting Kartarpur Sahib was an incredible experience, reaffirming that art and love can transcend any divide. We hope our film spreads joy and love worldwide."
Before going to Kartarpur Sahib, the team also visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings:
View this post on Instagram
The Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage stands as a testament to the profound impact of art and devotion, creating connections that defy geographical limits. In a divided world, this journey became a symbol of harmony, demonstrating that love and devotion are universal languages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage
CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence
Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...
Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group
The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...
Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested
Zira was arrested following a complaint by a block developme...
Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order
The trial court's decision had cleared the decks for Chadha'...