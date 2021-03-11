Gippy Grewal says only thing that matters is Sidhu Moosewala gets justice

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s death has sent shockwaves across the country. His fans and friends are regularly paying tributes to the late singer. Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed on May 29, would have turned 29 on June 11. Remembering the noted singer, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal penned an emotional note on his birth anniversary.

Gippy shared some photos with Sidhu and spoke about the latter’s dream for the Punjabi industry. He wrote, “Sidhu dreamt that Punjabi Industry becomes number one in the world. He used to say that our competition is not with each other, but with international artists. And now, after his death, Punjabi artists are fighting with each other over who visited the late singer’s house or who went to perform.”

According to Gippy, the only thing that matters is Sidhu Moosewala gets justice. In the note written in Punjabi, Gippy also urged artists to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s parents at least 2-4 times a year.

Take a look at his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

We will have to be Sidhu to his parents, the singer concludes. In his message to everyone, he requests the Punjabi industry to stay united.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa's Jawaharke village by some unidentified assailants

#gippy grewal #sidhu moosewal