Gippy Grewal shares first-look poster of 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri', a spooky laughter riot

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' combines supernatural spookiness with side-splitting humour

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta in still from BTS video of 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'. Instagram/gippygrewal



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 8

Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal is gearing up for a thrilling yet hilarious roller-coaster ride with his upcoming movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri', the poster of which he shared on social media. Along with the poster, Gippy Grewal also shared a BTS video and the release date of the movie. 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is slated for release on March 15, 2024, and promises to bring together the best of both worlds: spine-tingling chills and side-splitting laughter.

Check out the poster and video:

Presented by Desi Melodies and Dreamiyata Entertainment, this film is already creating waves of excitement among moviegoers.

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' boasts an ensemble cast that promises to deliver a power-packed performance. Leading the way is the dynamic duo of Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta, who have already carved their places in the hearts of audiences with their charismatic screen presence. Joining them is the talented Roopi Gill, adding her own flair to the mix. The film's stellar lineup doesn't stop there. With seasoned actors such as Nirmal Rishi, BN Sharma, Ravinder Mand, Amrit Amby, Deedar Gill, and Seema Kaushal, audiences can expect a blend of seasoned expertise and fresh talent, ensuring a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

With a title as intriguing as 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri', it's clear that the movie is ready to explore the uncharted territory of combining supernatural spookiness with side-splitting humour. The title itself, taken from a famous song by Vinaypal Buttar, hints at a mysterious ghostly theme, but with a touch of comedy that will have viewers rolling in the aisles.

The film's success story doesn't end with its star-studded cast. 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is written by Amberdeep Singh, known for his knack for crafting engaging narratives. The directorial helm is held by Vikas Vashist, whose vision is set to bring this unique blend of genres to life on the silver screen.

With worldwide distribution handled by Omjee Group, the film is set to reach audiences far and wide, promising to deliver its spooky hilarity to every corner of the globe. Adding to the anticipation, the music is composed by Avvy Sra, ensuring a sensational auditory experience that complements the film's unique narrative. The director of photography, Navneet Misser, is all set to capture the essence of both the supernatural and the humorous aspects, promising a visually captivating cinematic journey.

As the release date draws near, the excitement surrounding 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is palpable. This cinematic endeavor dares to explore uncharted territory by blending two seemingly opposing genres, creating a movie that promises to leave audiences with goosebumps and laughter-induced aches. So mark your calendars for March 15, 2024, and get ready for a spooky laughter riot like never before!

