Gippy Grewal, Suvinder Vicky-starrer 'Chamak' teaser gives a peek into underbelly of Punjab music industry

Mumbai, November 4

The teaser for the upcoming series ‘Chamak', which was unveiled on Friday, shows a compelling story of a Punjabi artiste whose singer father was shot at by assailants while he performed for a live audience.

It features an ensemble star cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh.

The series follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh -- the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance.

The series is packed with action as Kaala goes into the underbelly of the Punjab music industry -- through politics, business feuds, family history, and possible honour killings.

The series features 28 songs.

The series has been created & directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Commenting on the series, Rohit said, "'Chamak' started with the single thought that no artiste should be killed, whatever the reason might be. Music embodies art, and art, in turn, embodies love. Yet, the union of art and violence can lead to a cycle of bloodshed for generations to come."

"The series showcases the story of Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), an artist who is on a quest for truth. Chamak is not about the glamour; it is about the darkness that looms behind the stage lights. Personally, Chamak was a spiritual and cathartic experience and we wish to deliver the same experience to our audience," he added.

The series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Dubey. ‘Chamak' will drop on Sony LIV on December 7.

