Gippy Grewal unveils Mitran Da Naa Chalda poster, shares release date

Chandigarh, January 20
Gippy Grewal unveils the poster of his upcoming movie 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda'. A Zee Studios and Pankaj Batra Films production, 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda' also features Tania and is directed by Pankaj Batra.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Gippy Grewal and Tania will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time.The movie, written by Rakesh Dhawan, encapsulates the present-day condition of women in India in a satirical manner, and will be released on the occasion of Women's Day.
The film also features Raj Shoker, Renu Kaushal and has a song by Jasmine Sandlas.
Pankaj Batra, director of the film, says, "As our film is releasing on March 8, which happens to be Holi as well as Women's Day, the audience can expect a double bonanza of entertainment.”
Zee Studios has had a blockbuster-filled 2022, with massive successes like 'Qismat 2,' 'Main Viah Nahi Karona Tere Naal,' 'Saunkan Saunkne'. Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, says, "'Mitran Da Naa Chalda" is a satirical gaze and commentary on the way women are treated in our society. The script while touching on an important issue is incredibly entertaining and I am sure it shall be thoroughly enjoyed by the audience."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...