Gippy Grewal unveils Mitran Da Naa Chalda poster, shares release date

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 20

Gippy Grewal unveils the poster of his upcoming movie 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda'. A Zee Studios and Pankaj Batra Films production, 'Mitran Da Naa Chalda' also features Tania and is directed by Pankaj Batra.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

Gippy Grewal and Tania will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time.The movie, written by Rakesh Dhawan, encapsulates the present-day condition of women in India in a satirical manner, and will be released on the occasion of Women's Day.

The film also features Raj Shoker, Renu Kaushal and has a song by Jasmine Sandlas.

Pankaj Batra, director of the film, says, "As our film is releasing on March 8, which happens to be Holi as well as Women's Day, the audience can expect a double bonanza of entertainment.”

Zee Studios has had a blockbuster-filled 2022, with massive successes like 'Qismat 2,' 'Main Viah Nahi Karona Tere Naal,' 'Saunkan Saunkne'. Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, says, "'Mitran Da Naa Chalda" is a satirical gaze and commentary on the way women are treated in our society. The script while touching on an important issue is incredibly entertaining and I am sure it shall be thoroughly enjoyed by the audience."

#gippy grewal #tania