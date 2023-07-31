Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 31

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is on a roll. After two big announcements on his birthday, July 29, the actor has now surprised his fans with his latest social media update. Sanjay Dutt is ready to make a debut in Punjabi film industry. That's not all, he is taking this first step with Punjabi star Gippy Grewal.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt shared the news with a picture that features Gippy Grewal by his side.

He wrote, ""Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions."

Gippy Grewal, who is basking in the success of his production 'Carry on Jatta 3', also welcomed the 'Sanju' actor on baord with a tweet. He wrote, "Love you Paaji @duttsanjay. Welcome to Punjab," on the microblogging site.

Love you Paaji @duttsanjay 🤗

Welcome to Punjab 🙏 https://t.co/F2LLKawgTo — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) July 31, 2023

"Shera Di Kaum Punjabi" is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt recently shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Leo' and shared the poster of Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart'in which plays the 'Big Bull'.

