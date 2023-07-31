Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

Chandigarh, July 31
Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is on a roll. After two big announcements on his birthday, July 29, the actor has now surprised his fans with his latest social media update. Sanjay Dutt is ready to make a debut in Punjabi film industry. That's not all, he is taking this first step with Punjabi star Gippy Grewal.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt shared the news with a picture that features Gippy Grewal by his side.
He wrote, ""Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions."
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 31, 2023
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਫਤਿਹ
Proudly announcing my First punjabi Film "Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi" with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions pic.twitter.com/ljaaqQALRz
Gippy Grewal, who is basking in the success of his production 'Carry on Jatta 3', also welcomed the 'Sanju' actor on baord with a tweet. He wrote, "Love you Paaji @duttsanjay. Welcome to Punjab," on the microblogging site.
Love you Paaji @duttsanjay 🤗— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) July 31, 2023
Welcome to Punjab 🙏 https://t.co/F2LLKawgTo
"Shera Di Kaum Punjabi" is produced by Amardeep Grewal under East Sunshine Productions.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt recently shared the first look of his upcoming film 'Leo' and shared the poster of Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart'in which plays the 'Big Bull'.
