Glitz and glamour

It was a star-studded affair at the birthday bash of producer Anand Pandit, as the who’s who of B-town was present on the occasion. Bollywood bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Sunny Leone, Sharman Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mallika Sherawat, Hina Khan, among others, attended the celebrations.

Vaani Kapoor

Big B made a heartfelt speech for his close friend, producer Anand Pandit. The superstar, who was also the chief guest at the celebrations, joined Pandit in cutting a six-tier cake, and unveiled a biography and a coffee table book inspired by the producer’s life.

Big B said: “You have praised me so much, but I don’t think I am worthy of this admiration. As my father would say, ‘I have no desire to be famous. That you know me is enough.’ You said you were very inspired by the character of Vijay in Trishul, but the credit for the resonance of that character should go to the writers, not me.”

Salman Khan

Others guests at the event included Kapil Sharma, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Jeetendra, Javed Jaffrey, Shatrughan Sinha, Tushar Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. — IANS

