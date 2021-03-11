‘God and evil co-exist’, says Nazar actor Harsh Rajput

What prompted you to take up Pishachini?

Honestly, I was not ready to do one more supernatural show. I took this one up because my character Rocky is a normal human being. He is a carefree yet an opportunist person. Supernatural shows do give you a lot of scope to act.

How did you prep for this role?

On television, we don’t get much time to deliver. I think that’s the most challenging part of the job. I feel TV actors are the smartest one, who can deliver fastest.

Have you listened to folklore in your childhood?

A lot! From my grandmothers. I believe when there is God there is an evil too.

Have you ever experienced any unnatural incident?

I was in Mumbai and was staying in a hostel. One night, I felt something heavy on my chest as if someone was sitting on it. I started chanting Hanuman Chalisa and gradually it was okay.

TV shows at times get trolled for their unrealistic scenes. What’s your take on this?

Personally, whenever I feel anything unusual, I do speak to my creative heads and writers.

It’s been 18 years in Mumbai. How has been your struggle?

The language problem. I am from Gujarat and there used to be a problem in pronunciation and I used to struggle with English. Slowly, I overcame the challenges.

How do you face rejections?

I feel every day is a war, especially when you are facing rejections. I am the only actor in the family who came to Mumbai. But my family, especially my father has given me something right from the beginning. He believed in me.

Who are your best friends from the industry?

Vikrant Massey, Aneri Vajani and Mehul Vyas are my best friends.

Do you believe in competition?

I am competitive but I don’t believe in ruining my own peace. I have never restricted myself to any medium. Every time I try to be better from my earlier version.

Do you think the tag of a TV actor is a burden?

Look at the OTT platforms. So many TV actors are doing good there.

Social media followers play a major role in a project’s casting. What’s your take?

It’s a very unfortunate state. You cannot measure talent with numbers. This bubble will burst soon. I don’t take any pressure; social media should be something which should inspire people.