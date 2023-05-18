God of Mischief Loki to return with Season 2

ANI

Marvel fans have received one of the most awaited announcements of the year. The series revolving time-voyage of Loki, led by actor Tom Hiddleston, will continue sooner as makers have disclosed the date for the worldwide premiere.

The Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige has announced official dates for the sequel. The show will debut on October 6, to mark the first-ever second season for a show by the studio.

The forthcoming season will follow the story of Loki’s timeline cobwebs from Season 1. The series will feature the return of Tom’s co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino. The appearance of Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan is also expected.

Feige did not mention whether actor Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role of Kang in Season 2 or not. Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges and is currently awaiting a court hearing in June; he has denied the allegations. The sequel is written by writer Eric Martin and the direction comes from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.