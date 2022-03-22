Godfather: Salman Khan’s pic with Chiranjeevi goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy shooting for his debut Telugu film, ‘Godfather’. The actor agreed on doing a special role in the film, which stars megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, for free.

Salman, who joined the sets of Godfather last week, is busy wrapping up his portion. It is being said that he will soon be signing off from the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’.

The duo are currently shooting for the film at the ND Studios in Karjat.

On Tuesday, a picture from the sets of the film, featuring Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi along with the film’s director Mohan Raja and its producers, surfaced on social media. In no time, it went viral.

In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen dressed in black kurta-pyjama (his signature look in ‘Godfather’), while Salman is sporting a causal look in a blue tee and black jeans. The two are standing alongside director Mohan Raja, producer NV Prasad, and RB Choudhry.

Godfather is the official remake of Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’ and has Salman stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran.Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Last week, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to welcome Salman on board. “Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical kick to the audience (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

In the film, Nayanthara will be seen playing the lead opposite Chiranjeevi while Satyadev Kancharana will also reprise an important role. The music of ‘Godfather’ is composed by SS Thaman.

