 Going back to school can be fun, right? So, when one gets to chat with the bubbly cast of Crushed Season 4, it sure is a trip down memory lane : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Going back to school can be fun, right? So, when one gets to chat with the bubbly cast of Crushed Season 4, it sure is a trip down memory lane

Going back to school can be fun, right? So, when one gets to chat with the bubbly cast of Crushed Season 4, it sure is a trip down memory lane

Going back to school can be fun, right? So, when one gets to chat with the bubbly cast of Crushed Season 4, it sure is a trip down memory lane

The cast of Crushed Season 4



Gurnaz Kaur

Do you remember your first love? That break-up you thought you would never be able to overcome? A reflection on the life gone by, memories from the schooldays evoke nostalgia like no other! From forging profound friendships to experiencing that newfound sense of belonging, those insecurities and complexities, and not forget the high school crushes…Crushed, streaming on Amazon Mini TV, explores these familiar themes and is sure to remind you of your school experiences. In its fourth season, which released recently, the series is said to have immersed viewers in the intricacies of high school life at Lucknow Central Convent School through the lives of Samvidhan Sharma, Aadhya Mathur, Jasmin, Prateek, Sahil Thakur, Zoya and Rajat. The narrative follows their transformative journey and in the latest academic year, they are going to deal with emotional upheavals leading to self-discovery. Its ensemble cast, which has been loved for the portrayals of teenage emotions during school life, gets candid.

High energy

Rudraksha Jaiswal (plays Samvidhan Sharma)

Rudraksh’s audition was about infusing light humour and energy into a romantic scene that eventually earned him the role of Samvidan. There’s a lot he finds common with the character. “We believe in love, commitment to putting maximum effort and share a perspective on prioritising the journey over the destination.”

Surreal experience

Arjun Deswal (plays Sahil Thakur)

Reflecting on the swift and unexpected journey that led him to land the role of Sahil in the series, Arjun says, “Mandar Kurundkar sir, the director, conducted online auditions, and I recorded my audition while visiting my family in Chandigarh.” He quickly found himself in a meeting with the director via Zoom. It was a surreal experience of going from audition to being in Mumbai with the rest of the cast within a week or two. Arjun emphasises that Sahil is, “A person with a deep sense of empathy, always observing others without crossing boundaries or playing mind games.”

Love triangle

Aadhya Anand (plays Aadhya Mathur)

Aadhya Anand says this time around, the series will see emergence of a love triangle. And her character Aadhya Mathur confronts numerous twists and turns. Aadhya isn’t new to acting, in fact, she has been recognised for her work in Singapore and made her Bollywood debut with Bombay Begums. “I want to work more on my craft and get better at it. When I got into modelling while living in Singapore, I fell in love with the camera and realised this is where I belong.” Modelling and acting she knows well, she adds, “Now, I want to explore behind the scenes work in filmmaking.”

Deep connection

Urvi Singh (plays Jasmin)

Urvi, who has worked in the famous series Kota Factory, says her character as a perfectionist, who holds herself in high regard, was fun to play. She says she has a deep connection with her onscreen character, “We are very similar when it comes to my commitment to diligent study in real life and that is a huge plus point.” Additionally, Urvi enjoyed popularity in school, boasting of numerous friends and showcasing her talent in dance. “I don’t know how acting happened but I am glad it did. One thing I know is that we actors get a lot of credit whereas there is this huge team of people who contribute 80 per cent of the effort you see on screen.”

No nonsense

Anupriya Caroli (plays Zoya)

Anupriya has been a dancer since childhood and arrived in Mumbai with aspirations of becoming a choreographer. She says, “I discovered plethora of opportunities both on screen and behind the camera.” A brush with acting in a commercial made her realise she enjoyed the craft as much as dance. “So, I began doing both and that’s when Crushed happened.As for my character, she is very practical and unfiltered, one who would not tolerate any kind of nonsense in her life,” she says.

Pure passion

Naman Jain (plays Prateek)

Naman Jain expresses the gratification he felt when recognised by people. “That can be so motivating. It pushes you to do better.” He describes Prateek as a friend, rapper and someone who finds amusement in his own company. Naman’s acting journey began at the age of seven, fuelled by a determination to pursue his passion. “Acting is where I belong. But I would definitely try my hand at direction for which I am planning to do a course.”

Happy zone

Sachin Singh (plays Rajat)

Sachin Singh, portraying Rajat, says his interest in acting stemmed from his involvement in filmmaking and creating short videos with friends. “I knew a casting director, who told me about the role. I signed up for the auditions and next thing I know I was a part of Crushed.” Thrilled at the opportunity, Sachin says, “I may have joined the show late, but I am so happy to be a part of it and to have found friends who are like family.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized