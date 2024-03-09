Going back to school can be fun, right? So, when one gets to chat with the bubbly cast of Crushed Season 4, it sure is a trip down memory lane

Gurnaz Kaur

Do you remember your first love? That break-up you thought you would never be able to overcome? A reflection on the life gone by, memories from the schooldays evoke nostalgia like no other! From forging profound friendships to experiencing that newfound sense of belonging, those insecurities and complexities, and not forget the high school crushes…Crushed, streaming on Amazon Mini TV, explores these familiar themes and is sure to remind you of your school experiences. In its fourth season, which released recently, the series is said to have immersed viewers in the intricacies of high school life at Lucknow Central Convent School through the lives of Samvidhan Sharma, Aadhya Mathur, Jasmin, Prateek, Sahil Thakur, Zoya and Rajat. The narrative follows their transformative journey and in the latest academic year, they are going to deal with emotional upheavals leading to self-discovery. Its ensemble cast, which has been loved for the portrayals of teenage emotions during school life, gets candid.

High energy

Rudraksha Jaiswal (plays Samvidhan Sharma)

Rudraksh’s audition was about infusing light humour and energy into a romantic scene that eventually earned him the role of Samvidan. There’s a lot he finds common with the character. “We believe in love, commitment to putting maximum effort and share a perspective on prioritising the journey over the destination.”

Surreal experience

Arjun Deswal (plays Sahil Thakur)

Reflecting on the swift and unexpected journey that led him to land the role of Sahil in the series, Arjun says, “Mandar Kurundkar sir, the director, conducted online auditions, and I recorded my audition while visiting my family in Chandigarh.” He quickly found himself in a meeting with the director via Zoom. It was a surreal experience of going from audition to being in Mumbai with the rest of the cast within a week or two. Arjun emphasises that Sahil is, “A person with a deep sense of empathy, always observing others without crossing boundaries or playing mind games.”

Love triangle

Aadhya Anand (plays Aadhya Mathur)

Aadhya Anand says this time around, the series will see emergence of a love triangle. And her character Aadhya Mathur confronts numerous twists and turns. Aadhya isn’t new to acting, in fact, she has been recognised for her work in Singapore and made her Bollywood debut with Bombay Begums. “I want to work more on my craft and get better at it. When I got into modelling while living in Singapore, I fell in love with the camera and realised this is where I belong.” Modelling and acting she knows well, she adds, “Now, I want to explore behind the scenes work in filmmaking.”

Deep connection

Urvi Singh (plays Jasmin)

Urvi, who has worked in the famous series Kota Factory, says her character as a perfectionist, who holds herself in high regard, was fun to play. She says she has a deep connection with her onscreen character, “We are very similar when it comes to my commitment to diligent study in real life and that is a huge plus point.” Additionally, Urvi enjoyed popularity in school, boasting of numerous friends and showcasing her talent in dance. “I don’t know how acting happened but I am glad it did. One thing I know is that we actors get a lot of credit whereas there is this huge team of people who contribute 80 per cent of the effort you see on screen.”

No nonsense

Anupriya Caroli (plays Zoya)

Anupriya has been a dancer since childhood and arrived in Mumbai with aspirations of becoming a choreographer. She says, “I discovered plethora of opportunities both on screen and behind the camera.” A brush with acting in a commercial made her realise she enjoyed the craft as much as dance. “So, I began doing both and that’s when Crushed happened.As for my character, she is very practical and unfiltered, one who would not tolerate any kind of nonsense in her life,” she says.

Pure passion

Naman Jain (plays Prateek)

Naman Jain expresses the gratification he felt when recognised by people. “That can be so motivating. It pushes you to do better.” He describes Prateek as a friend, rapper and someone who finds amusement in his own company. Naman’s acting journey began at the age of seven, fuelled by a determination to pursue his passion. “Acting is where I belong. But I would definitely try my hand at direction for which I am planning to do a course.”

Happy zone

Sachin Singh (plays Rajat)

Sachin Singh, portraying Rajat, says his interest in acting stemmed from his involvement in filmmaking and creating short videos with friends. “I knew a casting director, who told me about the role. I signed up for the auditions and next thing I know I was a part of Crushed.” Thrilled at the opportunity, Sachin says, “I may have joined the show late, but I am so happy to be a part of it and to have found friends who are like family.”