Going by what designers are offering, floral sure if the flavour of the season. As these prints make their presence felt on red carpets the world over, here is a look at the trend

From New York Fashion Week, India’s very own Lakme Fashion Week to Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, seems like designers are in a mood to paint flowers this summer, as it all goes floral! As petals, branches and flowers are in full bloom from head to toe, we ask designers whether there are some dos and don’ts one should keep in mind and how men can incorporate this trend into their wardrobe too.

Wear it right Wear one floral print or texture at a time.

If wearing florals for work, make sure to pair them with something neutral.

Have fun with the colours and proportions, and play around with floral accessories.

Avoid mixing too many floral prints to keep it fresh.

Don’t wear the wrong florals for the wrong occasion. For instance, avoid dark florals for the day and pastel florals for the night. (As told by Gauri Tandon, co-founder, Isharya)

Florals are integral to brand called Verb, founded by Pallavi Singhee. Pallavi says, “Floral patterns are a fundamental expression of our brand’s aesthetic, symbolising vibrancy and innovation in design.” Fashion designer Archana Jaju adds, “Each of our collection draws inspiration from nature. For summer, accessorising with floral-patterned lightweight scarves or jewellery can enhance an outfit subtly while embracing the natural theme.”

Nothing new

Women have been wearing floral prints forever. Gauri Tandon, co-founder Isharya, says, “There is something about florals that immediately lifts your mood.” According to Jaju, both men and women can confidently experiment with bold and intricate floral prints. “It’s essential to balance the look by pairing florals with neutral or solid colours to maintain a cohesive outfit. Men can opt for floral shirts or accessories, while women can explore floral dresses or mix-and-match floral tops with plain bottoms,” she says.

#ForAllMen

Pallavi thinks that for men the key is not to ‘overdo’ it. She explains, “Simple beach shirts or subtle abstract floral motifs on footwear or oversized t-shirts work great. However, especially in summer, choose breathable fabrics that keep you cool.” Gauri adds, “I loved Dan Levy’s Loewe suit that he wore for the Met Gala. Sabyasachi Mukherjee also wore a sublime floral jacket for his Met Gala debut.”

Floral fusion

Designer Anavalia Mishra also offers a summer collection called ÉTÉ with white as the anchor and rose as the primary motif. But the fact that it celebrates the cross-pollination of cultures, a fusion of Tamil and French life, makes it unique. The rose motif serves as the focal point of this collection. She says, “Hand-painted and then carved into wooden blocks, the rose is featured in bouquets, trellises, all over lattices and in individual placements.”

