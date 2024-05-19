Gold King Baljeet Singh dedicates his song Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi to the Prime Minster

Singer Gold King Baljeet Singh recently released his song Har Har Modi Ghar Ghar Modi on social media. Baljit, who is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has dedicated the song to him.
Baljit shares, “My song talks about our Prime Minister’s work in the past 10 years, and his promise to make India better. I have intentionally stayed away from using words that would hurt someone’s sentiments. Had it been the case, it wouldn’t have gone viral.” He gives credit to Tu Hi Tu Shri Ambika Maa Trust and Vipul Goel, former cabinet minister of Haryana. “They have given immense support to bring this song to the public. Of course, it couldn’t have been a hit without Modi ji and my viewers.” The song is directed by Himani Pathak and Deepak Verma.
