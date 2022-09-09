Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli opens to great reviews

ANI

Mumbai, September 9

The first half of this year has looked bleak for Bollywood with a slew of films underperforming at the box office or on OTT platforms or falling prey to boycott narratives. However, September 2 saw the release of a riveting murder mystery thriller, Cuttputlli, produced by Pooja Entertainment available on Disney+ Hotstar. This Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet-Singh starrer opened to excellent reviews from both critics and audiences alike and garnered massive views in its opening weekend and emerged as the most viewed film.

With record-breaking opening numbers, this film has been lauded for its content, performances, storyline, suspense and cinematography. Additionally, the background score by Julius adds to the curiosity and anxiety of the viewers, making it binge-worthy.

Cuttputtli is being said to have managed to change the current narrative of Boycott Bollywood. Considering his last few releases haven't worked, this Akshay Kumar-starrer has been a much-awaited treat for his fans and social media is abuzz with applause and praises for his character Arjan Sethi.

The film traces the journey of a serial murder investigation in the valleys of Kasauli, led by SHO, played by Sargun Mehta and cop Arjan Sethi, played by Akshay Kumar. The murderer has been preying on young schoolgoing girls and there is a body being recovered every week after an abduction. The cops leave no stone unturned to uncover the truth but the murderer seems to be playing diabolic mind games, keeping him a step ahead of the cops. Whether the police officers will be able to put a stop to these killings or will it take a toll on them and their lives as well, is what this mystery thriller unfolds.

Cuttputlli is directed by Ranjit Tewari and is an adaptation of a south film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment led by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

#akshay kumar #Cuttputlli #rakul preet singh