Good News! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy

ANI
Mumbai, December 20
Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together.
On Tuesday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.
"Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar wrote.
She broke the news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Friends, family and fans flooded the video with hearts and comments.
"Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage," actor Kriti Kharbanda commented.
"I knew, I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys," actor Kishwer Merchant wrote.
"Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys," actor Sophie Choudry commented.
Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month
CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...
Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms
Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...