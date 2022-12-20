Good News! Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy

ANI

Mumbai, December 20

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

"Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar wrote.

She broke the news with an adorable animated video. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." Check it out:

Friends, family and fans flooded the video with hearts and comments.

"Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage," actor Kriti Kharbanda commented.

"I knew, I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys," actor Kishwer Merchant wrote.

"Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys," actor Sophie Choudry commented.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

