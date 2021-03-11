Good news! Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal will soon become parents

Chandigarh, April 29
Punjabi singer-actor Parmish Verma, who tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Geet Verma in October last year, has given his fans a reason to rejoice. The Gal Ni Kadni singer announced that the couple is ready for the next step in their relationship. Yes, you guessed it right. They are soon to become parents.
Parmish took to his social media handles to share an adorable picture with his wife to share the news. Holding Geet in his arms, Parmish wrote“We’re Delighted to share the news that we’re Becoming Parents Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed on our life. Waheguru Mehar Kare”
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
This news comes after the success of his recently released film Main Te Bapu, which marks the debut of his father Dr Satish Verma. The real-life duo on reel build quite an excitement. It left the fans anticipating for a powerful performance and fans and critics were happily surprised to see their bond create magic in the film.
Work wise, apart from concerts and singles, Parmish Verma has upcoming film ‘Tabaah’ that’s keeping him busy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors