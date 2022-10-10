'Good riddance': Netizen's having field day as Karan Johar quits Twitter

ANI
Mumbai, October 10
Bollywood ace director and producer, Karan Johar, on Monday deactivated his official Twitter account, minutes after sharing his last tweet.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director wrote, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!." Minutes after sharing his last tweet, the director has now finally deactivated his official account.
Soon after Karan announced the news, netizens swamped the comment section.
While his fans seemed concerned about the director, eagle-eyed trollers didn't miss the opportunity to slam the 'Student of the year' director once again.
"Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Karan johar will use another fake account for sure."
Take a look at some of the trolls:
Good riddance! #KaranJohar— Tandav (@tandav29257392) October 10, 2022
Your existence and influence are toxic
Karma will not spare you for what you did to @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/o3iogw3et3
Wait....— Smeera #फ़ॉलोबेक✍️ (@Smeera_Singh) October 10, 2022
Karan Johar have fans ???
Lol 😂😂😂#KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/5HgaD3X072
Good. We have also bid goodbye to Karan Johar crаp movies & Bollywood coz we are also 'making space for more positive energies' #KaranJohar #BoycottbollywoodForever https://t.co/CJ3YNUUjpI— Rosy (@rose_k01) October 10, 2022
action and reaction #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/oC7RcHRQs7— कपि ध्वज (@KapiDhawj) October 10, 2022
#KaranJohar quit Twitter— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) October 10, 2022
Public:- pic.twitter.com/VIyG7ga6KJ
Hello all SSRians, you all knows that why this big mafia called #KaranJohar is now quit the Twitter, if I remember we all are predicts since from 14th June 2020, now times come our SSR power is working out, like this one by one all mafia quit soon.— Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo🇮🇳 (@RRS_InnerVoice) October 10, 2022
Campaign All About Justice4SSR https://t.co/cnRagsDhzx
With fake PR and propaganda, you make Twitter a negative space. Then quit by saying, "I want positive energy..." Hypocrisy at level best! #karanjohar— Prof. Calculas (@DivineNumero) October 10, 2022
Good Riddance— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 10, 2022
Kangana ranaut reading news about #KaranJohar quitting twitter pic.twitter.com/AQqzOjamqv
KRK wrote, "Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It's not done bro!" The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director frequently gets trolled for his statements on his chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.
Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It’s not done bro! https://t.co/qUrSt0JpFG— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 10, 2022
Post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan faced a lot of backlash on social media due to nepotism in Bollywood.
Previously, actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem and director Shashank Khaitan had bid adieu due to Twitter due to 'toxicity' in the environment.
Sonakshi shared a post in which she wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days!" In the recent season, Karan faced social media trolling for discussing Vijay Deverakonda's sex life.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with an upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.
