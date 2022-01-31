‘Good things have happened to me,’ says Hemal Dev

To start with, why did you change your name from Hemal Ingle to Hemal Dev?

Actually my father’s name is Devendra Ingle and I have taken Dev from his first name. I’m using his name because I’m proud to be his daughter and also because it was his dream to see me join the entertainment industry.

Tell us a bit about your background.

I am from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. I made news when I won pageants. I was always addressed as the first girl from Kolhapur to win beauty pageants. I started getting a lot of offers and there was no looking back.

Even when you started acting, you continued with your education. How strong were you in academics?

I’ve always been strong academically, which is exactly why I never wanted to give up on my education to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. When I signed my first film, I just completed my masters in Quantitative Economics with a first class. While in the showbiz, I was pursuing my company secretary degree and ranked 19th in the foundation level.

Have you done any professional course in acting?

No. I have done a few workshops but I am fortunate to have worked with directors who taught me on the job. My first film, Ashi Hi Aashiqui was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar sir, who is a veteran actor. I’ve also been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar sir who again is a phenomenal actor and director. I learnt a lot from them.

How did you get a break in the web series, 1962- The War in the Hills?

Actually, it happened because of Mahesh Manjrekar sir. He asked me to audition for the part of Radha. It was everything a newcomer would ask for. It was, in fact, offered and accepted by quite a few well-known actresses but let’s just say I was super lucky that I ended up playing it.

How was the experience working in that series?

I had the best learning experience on the sets of 1962. I shot with some of the best actors, Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Akash Thosar, to name a few. Pawandeep Rajan of Indian Idol was also a part of the cast. I feel fortunate to have played such a role.

How did you get the role of Kalyani in the TV show Vidrohi?

Good things have always happened to me. Someone, who liked my work, has always recommended me for something bigger and better. The producer of my first film, Supriya Pilgaonkar ma’am, happened to appreciate my performance and recommended me for the role of Kalyani.

The third wave scare is slowly dying down. How do you see this development?

I think people have started taking it like any other flu or cold because the fatality rate has gone down, which is a good thing. I, personally, take all precautions. I don’t want to be a carrier and spread it among my family and colleagues.

What are your career goals and future plans?

I’m a person who believes in living in the moment and taking each day as it comes. So, I do like to know in what direction I’m going but I don’t like to make plans. In fact, I just believe in taking everything as it comes and making the most of every opportunity.