Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated this Christmas with friends from the industry, including Farah Khan, Tabu and Huma Qureshi, among others.
Nora took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Farah Khan, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Sikander Kher and Huma Qureshi.
For the caption, she wrote: “Good vibes last night.” Huma shared the same picture and tagged Farah as the “best host and dost.” Tabu too posted the image on Instagram and gave a sassy caption. She wrote: “The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder… Clicking the best pictures suitable @ishaankhatter love is @humaqureshi savage Sikander and Nora ka noor.”
