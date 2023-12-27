IANS

Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated this Christmas with friends from the industry, including Farah Khan, Tabu and Huma Qureshi, among others.

Huma Qureshi, Tabu and Farah Khan

Nora took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Farah Khan, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Sikander Kher and Huma Qureshi.

For the caption, she wrote: “Good vibes last night.” Huma shared the same picture and tagged Farah as the “best host and dost.” Tabu too posted the image on Instagram and gave a sassy caption. She wrote: “The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder… Clicking the best pictures suitable @ishaankhatter love is @humaqureshi savage Sikander and Nora ka noor.”

