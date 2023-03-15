 Google searches for 'Naatu Naatu' skyrocket 1,105 per cent after Oscar feat : The Tribune India

Google searches for 'Naatu Naatu' skyrocket 1,105 per cent after Oscar feat

The super-hit song from Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' won the Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards

The song presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters.



IANS

New Delhi, March 15

Online searches for 'Naatu Naatu' on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 per cent worldwide after the super-hit song from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR' won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, a report showed on Wednesday.

The finding by Japanese online casino guide 6Takarakuji, after sifting through Google Search trend data, revealed that online interest for 'Naatu Naatu' multiplied over 10 times the average volume, just hours after the Telugu-language film swept the Oscar award.

"The Indian song has become a popular sensation on TikTok, with 52.6 million views since its release in March last year," the findings showed.

"History was made during this year's Oscars ceremony, as aNaatu Naatu' became the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category," said a spokesperson for 6Takarakuji.

The song won over the likes of music legends such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, which is a testament to the song's huge popularity, as highlighted by the huge spike in this data.

"During the Oscars ceremony, the electrifying live performance of the song by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation from the crowd, and this historic win will give 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' some well-deserved exposure," the spokesperson added.

Bhairava and Rahul were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.

Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith were also seen with the superstar singer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose after their song won the prestigious Oscar award.

