 Gori Nagori eviction: Calls Shalin Bhanot a 'chameleon' who is using Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer : The Tribune India

Gori Nagori eviction: Calls Shalin Bhanot a 'chameleon' who is using Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer

Says Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur are 'attention seekers'

Gori Nagori eviction: Calls Shalin Bhanot a 'chameleon' who is using Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer

Gori Nagori on the 'Bigg Boss 16' show. Instagram/real_gorinagori



Mumbai, November 13

Popular Rajasthani dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16' house because of getting less number of votes from the audience. She stayed for about 40 days inside the house.

Recently, she appeared on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted reality show 'Bigg Buzz' where she opened up about the games of the contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss' house and said that no one is real in the house and they all just pretend to be good. She also added that Shalin Bhanot is just using Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer for his own benefit.

While talking about the recent fight between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare in which she turned violent and held him by the neck and later, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demanded her eviction, she said: "Shiv is not entirely innocent in the fight with Archana. He instigated her a lot, and all of the contestants took advantage of it to their obvious benefit."

She also added: "Shiv and I were good friends, and I wanted him to win, but we had disagreements and didn't speak to each other until last week." Furthermore, she also made comments on the game of Tina Datta and Nimrit and said that she felt relieved after coming out of the house as they both are just 'attention seekers' and fake.

Gori said: "I'm relieved to be out of the show; I was suffocating in there, and there are no humans left in the house; everyone has turned into an animal." She slammed Tina and Nimrit saying: "Tina and Nimrit both are attention seekers who want to be involved in everything just to be seen in the show - which looks very desperate to me - and they are not even honest and trustworthy." Moreover, Gori said that Shalin Bhanot is using Tina and Sumbul for his benefit. In the past episodes, there were heated arguments between Shalin and Sumbul as she felt that he was supporting Tina and giving her preference.

"Shalin Bhanot is like a girgit (chameleon) who uses Tina and Sumbul in the house for his own benefit. He changes his colour depending on the situation and his comfort. Sometimes he was romantic, sometimes angry. I didn't understand him at all," she shared.

She concluded with her views on the relationship between Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma: "There is no truth in Gautam and Soundarya's love story. Abdu (Rozik) is totally in love with Nimrit, and Shalin is uninteresting."

'Bigg Buzz' streams on Voot.

IANS

#Bigg Boss 15 #Gori Nagori #Shalin Bhanot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

4
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

7
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

8
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

9
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

10
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licenses within the next three m...

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries