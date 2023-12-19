Got a lot to learn from him: Shah Rukh Khan praises his ‘Dunki’ co-star Vicky Kaushal

ANI

Shah Rukh Khan is excited as just three days are left for the release of his much-awaited film Dunki. During the promotion of the film in Dubai, the superstar heaped praise on his co-star Vicky Kaushal.

One of the videos of SRK surfaced on social media from the event, where he can be seen praising Vicky Kaushal’s performance. He was heard saying, “Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him.”

Dunki is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

