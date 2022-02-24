Veteran actor Govind Namdev will next be seen essaying an iconic character of Adolf Hitler in Alien Frank, which is a completely fresh take on the globally celebrated book The Diary of a Young Girl. Talking about the project, he says, “I have always been fond of such intense characters because it’s very challenging for any actor to essay such roles. Hitler was a very complex character with many contrasting characteristics—he was a painter, writer as well as romantic in nature. So what compelled such a sensible artistic man to kill so many people without any regrets is what excited me. Getting into the psychology of such challenging characters really appeals to me. I feel every actor dreams of playing complex characters.”

Talking about the challenges and preparations, he adds, “I watched a lot of documentaries and photographs to understand his body language. He has his own distinctive way of walking and talking, which I practiced. The challenges you face when you play any historical character is that people are aware about him or her. So, when you don’t do justice to the portrayal the audience won’t appreciate it. When you completely get into the skin of the character, it leaves an impact on people.”