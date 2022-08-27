Govinda and wife Sunita to grace Ganesh Utsav of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Star Plus’s show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is keeping the viewers engaged with fun-filled games, activities and tasks.

This weekend the entertainment doubles as our favourite Cooli No. 1 Govinda will grace the show with his wife Sunita. The Star Parivar is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, and Govinda’s special appearance along with his better half will add to the festive celebrations.

Talking about the festival, Govinda said, “Just as how Ganpati ji owes his existence and importance to his parents, I owe my success and presence to my parents, Shrimati Nirmala Devi and Shri Arun Sahabji, along with the love and support of my beloved wife Sunita. All the goddesses hold immense importance in my life and their blessings mean a lot to me.”

The show starts with an energetic performance on Deva Shree Ganesha.