Grammy Award winner Falu announces India tour

Grammy Award-winner Falu Shah aka Falu is planning her first India tour after she made history by receiving the prestigious gramophone for the Best Children’s Album (A Colorful World) earlier this year.
Her victory is momentous because it marks the first time that an Indian woman — born, raised and musically trained in India — has won a Grammy in this category. This win propelled Falu, whose forte is Indian classical and folk music, to become the global voice of Indian heritage. She secured a Grammy nomination previously in 2019 for her kids’ album Falu’s Bazaar. This December, the Grammy winner returns to her motherland for India Tour.
Falu says, “I am truly humbled and excited to come back home and share my music with my fellow Indians. You all have loved, nurtured and supported me throughout my musical journey. Hence, it’s incredibly special for me to perform in India. It will be my first time performing in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and I would love for people to experience the nostalgia with me as I find myself at home on stage in India. My band and I are preparing a special set just for the audience in India.” Falu’s India tour will be supported by distinguished poet Nirmika Singh in Mumbai and Pune.
