Grammy-nominated Camilo joins hands with Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Palpita’

IANS

Grammy nominated and five-time Latin Grammy-winner singer Camilo has teamed up with Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh on a new song Palpita. It is an original track released for the second season of Coca-Cola’s global music campaign Coke Studio.

Palpita represents an incredible coming together of cultures with Camilo singing in Spanish, and Diljit in Punjabi. The new single validates the power of bringing people together through music and creating meaningful connections across different languages. This release also comes close on the heel of Camilo headlining two music festivals in Japan, to rave reviews and massive crowds, for the first time.

“I have always felt a fascination for Indian culture and traditions. I had the chance to go once and fell in love with it. Years later, I noticed what’s happening with Punjabi music and how artistes like Diljit were crossing over and sharing their music, culture, and sound worldwide. I’ve admired Diljit for a long time, long before this collaboration came to me, so it was an incredible surprise to see it all come to life.”

“Working with him in the studio was a learning experience because I had the chance to truly feel his huge heart, the richness of his melodies, his kindness, and his team. This song makes me very proud, not just because we did it but what it means in my career, and what we are building between his country and mine.”

Diljit speak

“Collaborating with the incredibly talented Latin artiste Camilo on Palpita for Coke Studio has been a truly enriching experience,” said Diljit.

“Music has this extraordinary ability to bridge cultures and create an unbreakable bond among people, and this collaboration exemplifies that beautifully. Working on this project has been an absolute joy, and I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing our Latino X Punjabi musical fusion with the world. I hope Palpita resonates deeply with listeners, and brings a sense of unity and joy to everyone who listens.”

The new single marks Camilo’s second track of the summer for Coke Studio. He previously featured on Jon Batiste’s song Be Who You Are (Real Magic) with other global power house artistes, including NewJeans, J.I.D, and Cat Burns. Be Who You Are (Real Magic) was the first track to officially kick off season two of the worldwide Coke Studio campaign.

#Bollywood #Diljit Dosanjh