Grammy-winning pianist George Winston passes away at 73

ANI

Grammy-winning New-Age pianist George Winston died on Sunday at the age of 73. According to a statement on his website, he had been battling cancer for the past 10 years.

The announcement came through his Twitter handle and website and said, “We are deeply saddened to share the news that George Winston has passed away after a 10-year battle with cancer. George quietly and painlessly left this world while asleep on Sunday, June 4, 2023.”

Winston sold 15 million albums while honing his folk-piano style, winning the New Age Grammy for Forest, his seventh album, in 1996.