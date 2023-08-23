Grammy-winning pop star Rihanna and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, have welcomed their second child

It’s time to ring in unbridled celebrations for Grammy-winning pop star Rihanna and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, as they have welcomed their second child. Earlier, in February, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, the Diamonds singer, who donned a head-to-toe bright red outfit, was seen flaunting her baby bump in front of the audience. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022.
