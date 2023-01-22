Grateful for everything, says Reem Shaikh as she completes 13 years in the industry

Actress Reem Shaikh is one of the most-admired personalities in the entertainment industry. The actress over the years has gained tremendous fan-following. Reem recently completed 13 glorious years in the industry and shared her gratitude through a sweet post.

The Ishq Mein Ghayal actress took to Instagram and posted a video saying, “Well I really wasn’t aware of this big day, my first show, Devi’s telecast happened on January 18, so yes I have completed 13 years in the industry.” Thanking her fans from Canada who sent her gifts and cards on her special day, she adds, “It really means a lot and I am very grateful for everything in life.”