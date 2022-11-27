Greta Gerwig 'was terrified' of making Barbie, says 'it might be career-ender'

ANI
Los Angeles, November 27
"Life in plastic is not always fantastic". This was the thought that crossed filmmaker Greta Gerwig's mind before she took up Warner Bros' 'Barbie' as co-writer and director.
According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee felt a combination of excitement and terror before signing up for the upcoming live-action feature.
"It was terrifying. I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible,'" the 'Little Women' director said in the podcast of 'Levitating' hit-maker Dua Lipa.
Gerwig later admitted that she agreed to do the film because it would challenge her productively, Deadline reported.
"Usually, that's where the best stuff is. When you're like, 'I am terrified of that'," she said.
"Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it.'" the filmmaker added.
The 'Nights and Weekends' director was all praise for the executives from Mattel, the toy-making company behind "Barbie".
"Whatever we wanted [the film] to be, they did not try to micromanage it," the writer-director said.
"They were completely on board as partners, and that was extraordinary," she added.
According to the Deadline, the film will star 'Suicide Squad' actor Margot Robbie as the popular blonde doll. Actor Ryan Gosling would appear as her on-screen boyfriend, Ken.
Other actors from the film's cast include Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.
Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach scripted the upcoming film while it has been produced by Robbie and Tom Ackerley from LuckyChap Entertainment banner, David Heyman from Heyday Films and Robbie Brenner from Mattel, as per Deadline.
Gerwig recently starred in the film 'White Noise', which is set to release on Netflix on December 30.
