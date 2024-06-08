Groove to Dupatta Drill, a peppy number by Simiran Kaur Dhadli

The unstoppable Simiran Kaur Dhadli, from Punjab, also known as The Woman King, returns to her throne in the hip hop realm as she drops a new song Dupatta Drill. Having Punjabi and Haryanvi twists, this track celebrates her jaatni swag.
Featuring the charming Pranjal Dahiya in the music video along with Simiran, the throbbing rhythm of Dupatta Drill builds a lasting impression. Produced by Stanley Christ, the lyrics are by Rawme Hooda.
Simiran shared, “This song is a deeply personal celebration of my culture and tradition, blended with confidence and swag. the track Dupatta Drill has allowed me to explore my roots through a mix of ancestral Punjabi and Haryanvi beats. I can’t wait for the listeners to enjoy the track and celebrate love.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...