Groove to Dupatta Drill, a peppy number by Simiran Kaur Dhadli

The unstoppable Simiran Kaur Dhadli, from Punjab, also known as The Woman King, returns to her throne in the hip hop realm as she drops a new song Dupatta Drill. Having Punjabi and Haryanvi twists, this track celebrates her jaatni swag.

Featuring the charming Pranjal Dahiya in the music video along with Simiran, the throbbing rhythm of Dupatta Drill builds a lasting impression. Produced by Stanley Christ, the lyrics are by Rawme Hooda.

Simiran shared, “This song is a deeply personal celebration of my culture and tradition, blended with confidence and swag. the track Dupatta Drill has allowed me to explore my roots through a mix of ancestral Punjabi and Haryanvi beats. I can’t wait for the listeners to enjoy the track and celebrate love.”