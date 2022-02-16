Grounded & gracious

Ankur Verma is currently essaying the role of Rajiv in the show Parineetii on Colors. Here’s a chit-chat with the handsome actor…

What made you sign up for this show?

The way my character, Rajiv, has been written is very impressive. His emotional nature, specially the relationship with his mother, attracted me the most.

This is your fourth show with Ekta Kapoor. Tell us about your experience of working with her…

I feel the best part of being associated with Ekta ma’am is that she is involved with each and every part of her show. She is equally aware of the minute detail, as she is of the big things.

Do TRPs bother you?

I just want the audience to be entertained by our performance. Through us they can see the reel character well. TRP is important but I want my viewers to be in love with our characters.

Coming from Haryana, how was your initial struggle in Mumbai?

I won’t say it’s a struggle, it’s a journey which we all go through. My demands in life have never been big. I have done theatre, so I always try to be grounded and humble. One thing I want to convey is that don’t quit and always be focused on your work. Mumbai gives work to those who are honest and dedicated.

Who are your mentors in real and reel life?

In real life, my parents; they have been my constant source of inspiration. In reel life, I have always admired Salman Khan and John Abraham.

What is your idea of love?

For me, love is friendship.

What is the one quality you want to see in your partner?

It has to be loyalty - if your partner is loyal then all the other things will follow.

You are a part of Zoya Akhtar’s Fallen. Would you like to share some details?

This will be my debut on the OTT platform and I had a great time working on the project. I am not allowed to share anything right now, but am waiting for the audiences’ reaction once it is out.

How do you unwind?

My unwinding process is calling up my parents.

Anything which you want to do in the near future?

I have a big dream of setting up a hospital for the needy people in the name of my grandmother.