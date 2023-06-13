Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 surpasses $800 million at global box office

—IANS

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 continues its winning streak at the box office. In just a month, the movie has surpassed the total gross of the first movie, earning $805 million and is likely to surpass the second one, making it one of the highest grossing films of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MCU’s Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise has been loved by fans and critics alike. The movies are full of comedy, great visuals, action, and emotional moments that fans immediately connect to. Director James Gunn’s last offering to the MCU Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has proven to be his swansong, as he is not going to direct anymore Guardians movies. Right now, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has grossed $805.9 million worldwide.