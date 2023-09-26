'Gudiya' poster haunts, set to redefine Punjabi horror cinema

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 26

Punjabi cinema is all set to embark on a spine-tingling journey into an uncharted territory with its first-ever horror movie, 'Gudiya'. This cinematic venture, slated for release on November 24, 2023, promises to send shivers down your spine and redefine the Punjabi film industry's genre landscape. As the poster for 'Gudiya' makes its debut, the anticipation among moviegoers is nothing short of electrifying.

The poster for 'Gudiya' is a striking testament to the film's horror roots. It leaves a lasting impression – a pair of bloodied hands emerging from the eyes, evoking an eerie sense of dread. The poster, designed by Thirsty Fish, tantalizes viewers with a promise of spine-chilling thrills and nightmarish encounters that lie ahead in the film.

Check it out:

'Gudiya' is presented by Cinemaster Entertainment. Directed by the dynamic duo of Rahul Chandre and Gaurav Soni, the film is a collaborative vision that aims to set new standards in Punjabi horror cinema.

Produced by Gargi Chandre and Rahul Chandre, 'Gudiya' boasts a stellar cast that includes Yuvraaj Hans, Sawan Rupowali, Aarushi N Sharma, Shivendra Mahal, Sunita Dhir, Vindu Dara Singh, Himanshu Arora, and Samaira Nair. It promises to deliver performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

No horror film is complete without a hauntingly memorable soundtrack, and 'Gudiya' does not disappoint. The film's music is composed by the maestro Gurmoh, known for his ability to evoke emotions through melodies. Meanwhile, the background score, crafted by Gurcharan Singh, is set to intensify the terror and suspense, ensuring an immersive horror experience. To capture the eerie essence of 'Gudiya', the film enlists the expertise of Arundeep Teji as the director of photography (DOP). His keen eye for cinematography promises to create a visual canvas that will transport audiences into the heart of the horror.

Prepare to be scared, thrilled, and captivated when 'Gudiya' hits the screens on November 24, 2023. It's a date that horror enthusiasts in Punjabi Industry and beyond simply cannot afford to miss.