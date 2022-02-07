Guess what Arjun Kapoor said about Malaika Arora’s poolside picture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

Malaika Arora is known for her fashion sense and every time she shares a new photo on her social media handles, her fans can’t get enough of her.

This time around, the actress set the Instagram ablaze, with her sun-soaked image by the pool. Lazing by the pool, Malaika can be seen enjoying the sun while her feet are dipped in the pool. She is wearing an orange crop-top with black shorts and has teamed up a pair of aviators to look straight up at the glowing star.

One look at the picture and you can’t stop but admire her toned body and pretty face. Malaika captioned the photo, “Sunday sunny side up.”

The comments sections is full of compliments from her fans. The comment that caught everyone’s attention is that from her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Instead of commenting about the photo, Arjun had a thing to say about its caption.

He wrote, “Nice caption,” with a rolling eyes emoji. Now, what is he hinting at, that’s only known to these two love birds.

