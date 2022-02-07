Guess what Arjun Kapoor said about Malaika Arora’s poolside picture

Chandigarh, February 7
Malaika Arora is known for her fashion sense and every time she shares a new photo on her social media handles, her fans can’t get enough of her.
This time around, the actress set the Instagram ablaze, with her sun-soaked image by the pool. Lazing by the pool, Malaika can be seen enjoying the sun while her feet are dipped in the pool. She is wearing an orange crop-top with black shorts and has teamed up a pair of aviators to look straight up at the glowing star.
See the image here:
View this post on Instagram
One look at the picture and you can’t stop but admire her toned body and pretty face. Malaika captioned the photo, “Sunday sunny side up.”
The comments sections is full of compliments from her fans. The comment that caught everyone’s attention is that from her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Instead of commenting about the photo, Arjun had a thing to say about its caption.
He wrote, “Nice caption,” with a rolling eyes emoji. Now, what is he hinting at, that’s only known to these two love birds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon