Guillaume Canet stars in new Netflix thriller ‘Ad Vitam’

ANI

French actor Guillaume Canet is taking on multiple roles in the new Netflix thriller Ad Vitam. Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, known for It’s Complicated, the shooting of the action film has commenced in Paris. Netflix plans to release the movie globally next year.

Canet portrays Franck Lazareff, who, after surviving an assassination attempt, discovers that his wife has been abducted by an enigmatic group of armed individuals. As he attempts to rescue her, Franck finds himself confronting his past. Stephane Caillard, Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot, and Alexis Manenti also star in the movie.

Canet and Lauga collaborated on the screenplay for Ad Vitam alongside David Corona, with Canet producing. Guillaume Canet, known for directing himself as Asterix in Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, has also appeared in the French thriller Breaking Point, directed by Yvan Attal. Canet has directed several films, including the 2006 crime thriller Tell No One and the 2010 dramedy Little White Lies.

Netflix is expanding its original content in France, focusing on action and thriller genres. Alongside Ad Vitam, the streaming platform is remaking the 1953 French action classic The Wages of Fear with writer-director Julien Leclercq.