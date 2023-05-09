 Gul Panag plays psychiatrist in horror flick 'The Haunting' : The Tribune India

Gul Panag plays psychiatrist in horror flick 'The Haunting'

Gul Panag says horror genre yet to reach its true potential in India

Gul Panag plays psychiatrist in horror flick 'The Haunting'

Gul Panag at the screening of 'The Haunting'. Instagram/gulpanag



IANS

Mumbai, May 9

Actress Gul Panag, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming short film 'The Haunting', feels that the genre of horror is yet to reach its true potential in India and that the industry has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the genre.

The actress plays the role of a psychiatrist in the short film, which also stars Erica Fernandes and Prakruti Mishra. The horror short film revolves around a girl named Moushmi who has been possessed by ghosts and is accused of killing her closest friend. The film is said to be based on real events and is directed by Tanveer Bookwala.

Here's Gul Panag's

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gul Panag (@gulpanag)

Sharing her views on the horror genre, the actress said, "The horror-thriller genre I have two views on -- one as an actor and two, as an audience. As an actor my view is that we haven't done justice to the horror-thriller genre in India as we haven't pushed the bar up or someone would say push the envelope as far as special effects is concerned. We have done one type of horror-thriller genre only. Whereas the scope is much larger".

She also shed light on the international horror niche factoring in Korean and Japanese horror which have set benchmarks all over the world. She said, "Look at what the rest of the world is doing. Koreans are doing with their horror genre. The Japanese are intense. Of course, Hollywood has long done incredible horror. So, I think the scope to perform in horror, scope to be part of films with incredible visual effects is very large. Now, coming to me as an audience, I'm terrified of watching horror films personally. As an audience, which just goes to share that if you make brilliant films, the audience will be scared, which is the ultimate goal of a horror film".

'The Haunting' is currently available on Amazon miniTV.

-

#Gul Panag

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

7
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

8
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

9
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

10
Punjab

Security beefed up in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

Protests erupt across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

Protests erupt across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

PTI supporters are seen chanting ‘Release Imran Khan’, and ‘...

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Violation of environmental norms in development works at Delhi CM’s residence: NGT forms panel to obtain factual position

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing