Gul Panag says horror genre yet to reach its true potential in India

IANS

Gul Panag, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming short film The Haunting, feels that the genre of horror is yet to reach its true potential in India and that the industry has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the genre.

The actress plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film, which also stars Erica Fernandes and Prakruti Mishra. The film revolves around a girl named Moushmi, who has been possessed by ghosts and is accused of killing her closest friend. The film is said to be based on real events.

The actress says, “The horror-thriller genre I have two views on—one as an actor and two, as an audience. As an actor my view is that we haven’t done justice to the horror-thriller genre in India as we haven’t pushed the bar up or let’s say push the envelope as far as special effects is concerned. We have done one type of horror-thriller genre only.