Gulki Joshi, who is back with Sony SAB’s show Maddam Sir, talks about how playing a double role has been challenging

Can you tell us about the two roles you are playing in the show?

I am playing roles of Urmila and SHO Haseena Malik. Urmila is completely opposite to Haseena, and her character will bring exciting twists and turns to the show.

How are the two roles different?

Haseena is a very calculated, sentimental and well-behaved person, while Urmila is exactly the opposite. She is bold, loud and energetic. She always speaks from her heart. Her quirky comments in between serious plots make her so lovable!

What preparations did you do to adapt to Urmila’s accents and mannerisms?

I did not actually go through any special training to adapt to the accent and the mannerisms specific to her. It just came out naturally while reading the script and that is the beauty of the character.

Has it been challenging to portray two characters at the same time?

It has been tricky. For my audience, I am Haseena but for my team I am Urmila. Yes, it is a bit challenging, as I have to maintain a balance between both the characters and justify the scenes. But I must say I am having a gala time playing both the characters.

Which one is your favourite?

I love Haseena! But, personally, I feel more connected to Urmila as she resonates with the real me!

How do you feel about Maddam Sir reaching the milestone of 500 episodes?

It is a surreal feeling, which I can’t describe in words. It feels like just yesterday when we started shooting in Lucknow; the journey has been fun so far. There has been a lot of learning on the way and my love for the team has only increased.

What’s your message for the fans?

I would like to thank all my fans for their constant love and support. Fans have been loyal to us even during the toughest of times and that has been a key motivation for us. Going ahead, I feel Maddam Sir will continue to do wonders and impress the audience with interesting twists.