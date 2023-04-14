Gulzar unveils first look of Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's '8 A.M. Metro'

ANI
Mumbai, April 14
Legendary lyricist Gulzar has released the first look posters of Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's film '8 A.M. Metro'
Take a look
GULZAR RELEASES FIRST LOOK POSTER OF GULSHAN DEVAIAH - SAIYAMI KHER STARRER ‘8 AM METRO’… #Gulzar unveiled #FirstLook poster of #Hindi feature film #8amMetro, starring #GulshanDevaiah and #SaiyamiKher.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2023
Written-directed by #RajR [known for #Telugu film #Mallesham]...Distributed… pic.twitter.com/bfPdFTHej9
Helmed by Raj R, the film is touted to be an emotional roller-coaster ride and is slated to release on May 19.
Speaking about the film and Gulzar's contribution, Raj said, "It's a story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro and strike up an unlikely friendship, in the process finding themselves and each other. I can't thank Gulzar Saab enough for this magnanimous gesture and feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the legend that he is."
In the film, Saiyami plays a 29-year-old housewife Iravati whose mundane life in Nanded is turned upside down when she has to rush to Hyderabad to tend to her pregnant sister who is confined to the bed. Fighting off recurring panic attacks, she turns to Gulshan's Preetam, a banker with more to him than meets the eye, and the duo subsequently go on many journeys, both physical and metaphysical, finding solace in each other's company.
Apart from Gulzar's poetry, the movie music, done by Mark K. Robin, features songs written by Kausar Munir, and sung by artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, Vishal Mishra, and the Nooran Sisters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...