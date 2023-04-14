Gulzar unveils first look of Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's '8 A.M. Metro'

ANI

Mumbai, April 14

Legendary lyricist Gulzar has released the first look posters of Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Devaiah's film '8 A.M. Metro'

Take a look

Helmed by Raj R, the film is touted to be an emotional roller-coaster ride and is slated to release on May 19.

Speaking about the film and Gulzar's contribution, Raj said, "It's a story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro and strike up an unlikely friendship, in the process finding themselves and each other. I can't thank Gulzar Saab enough for this magnanimous gesture and feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the legend that he is."

In the film, Saiyami plays a 29-year-old housewife Iravati whose mundane life in Nanded is turned upside down when she has to rush to Hyderabad to tend to her pregnant sister who is confined to the bed. Fighting off recurring panic attacks, she turns to Gulshan's Preetam, a banker with more to him than meets the eye, and the duo subsequently go on many journeys, both physical and metaphysical, finding solace in each other's company.

Apart from Gulzar's poetry, the movie music, done by Mark K. Robin, features songs written by Kausar Munir, and sung by artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, Vishal Mishra, and the Nooran Sisters.

