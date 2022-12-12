Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor; Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty among guests

Mumbai, December 12
Film producer Guneet Monga tied the nuptial knot with a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on Monday. The wedding ceremony took place in front of the holy religious scripture of Sikhism - Guru Granth Sahib, at the 4 Bungalows Gurudwara in Mumbai.
Sharing their happiness in a joint statement, Guneet and Sunny said, "We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It's cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together." The wedding ceremony was made all the more special as it was done in sustainable way keeping the eco-conservation in mind.
Farah Khan, Neena Gupta, Karan Johar, Konkona Sen, Rhea Chakraborty were among the many celebrities who joined the couple on their wedding festivities.
Here are some of the photos shared by Guneet on her Instagram Stories.
While Guneet heads the Mumbai-based production house Sikhya Entertainment, Sunny leads a Delhi-based apparel brand, Meenakshi Creations. Sunny Kapoor and Guneet Monga met on a dating app where the latter's friends had made her profile which was quite opposite to her real-life persona.
The wedding festivities are spread across the two cities. The colleagues, well-wishers, friends and family of Monga and Kapoor flew from around the globe to India for this big fat Punjabi wedding.
The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on the December 10 and concluded with an Anand Karaj in Mumbai. The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends.
Guneet Monga looked beautiful in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula's (of Padmaavat fame) creations.
IANS
