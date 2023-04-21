Guneet Monga on her recently released series Gutar Gu on Amazon MiniTV

Produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment, Amazon miniTV’s recent release Gutar Gu is a six-episode series that focuses on the challenges that affect Ritu and Anuj’s relationship, and how intense parental pressure adds to their woes.

About Gutar Gu, Guneet says, “First love is very special, so it was a fun idea to work upon. After receiving much love for Gupt Gyan, we were excited to collaborate with director Saqib Pandor on transforming our well-received short film into a web series. Gutar Gu, a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships, navigating strict parents, dating protocols and moments of first love. I think both the young and old will resonate with the show equally.”

“Winning an Oscar is a huge honour. We will continue to tell homegrown stories that resonate with us. As long as we are true to ourselves, the audience will hopefully appreciate our work”, she adds.