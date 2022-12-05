 Guneet Monga's love story has Shah Rukh Khan influence, she shares it a week before wedding : The Tribune India

Producer Guneet Monga shares her joy ahead of her wedding

Guneet Monday with her partner Sunny Kapoor. Instagram/guneetmonga



Mumbai, December 5

Producer Guneet Monga, who is set to tie the knot with her partner Sunny Kapoor on December 12, took to her social media on Monday to share her love story and also penned a special note talking about her connection to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and the filmy romance of the 1990s.

Sharing a picture of herself decked up in a baby pink Indian attire with her partner by her side, she wrote a lengthy caption, "Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, 'Guneet please just take your time'. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1 (sic)." Guneet started her journey as a line producer and progressed to a film producer as she currently heads Sikhya Entertainment. Her film 'Period. End Of Sentence.' won the award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 91st Academy Awards.

While everyone always told her that the right person will come into her life "at the right time", it irritated her as she felt why her right time hasn't come. "Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye (it's been 40 years now), actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na", she joked in her caption.

She then wrote about what every unmarried Indian has to hear from their relatives, "And every time an extended family member would ask me, 'Beta shaadi nahi ki' (why haven't you got married yet), I would reply, "Koi dhoond do, kal karloongi (help me find someone and I'll happily get married tomorrow)", and they would have no answer. Just "Beta hum kahan se dhoondhein... tum toh film industry mein ho na (how can we find one, you're in the industry you know more people than us)". Now that is also my fault." There were moments of self-doubt as Guneet mentioned in her note, "Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone. Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain (the trains have automatic doors) and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon (you could end up injuring yourself, sisters)".

Here's the note:

A post shared by Guneet Monga (@guneetmonga)

The producer then shared that now it feels like the right time for her, "My dear girlfriends, can I tell you, when the time is right and when that person comes into your life, you just know it. When he shows you how much YOU mean to him. That kind of love is everything. Aur phir meri real life ki picture main, mera real hero aagaya (then came the real hero in my real life)." "And while he is sure of me, this time I am in self-doubt. Really, you love me? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me? Someone who is in the film industry, living in Bombay and half balding. With tears in his eyes, Sunny said, ;you are perfect and I am so lucky that you are mine and the universe made you wait for us'. Today marks a year of our Roka and we now countdown to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now." "As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen and I am forever grateful. I've found my Raj! Par apko toh pata hai... Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain (the quintessential DDLJ dialogue)," she concluded her note.

IANS

#Guneet Monga #shah rukh khan

