Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee blessed with a baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are beaming with joy as they have welcomed a baby girl on April 3.
Both the actors took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the happy news. The couple wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “Baby Girl” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank You for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet &Debina.”
Meanwhile, fans as well as friends of Gurmeet and Debina poured in their good wishes for the new parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...