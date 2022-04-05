Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee blessed with a baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are beaming with joy as they have welcomed a baby girl on April 3.

Both the actors took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the happy news. The couple wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “Baby Girl” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank You for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet &Debina.”

Meanwhile, fans as well as friends of Gurmeet and Debina poured in their good wishes for the new parents.