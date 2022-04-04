Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee blessed with baby girl

Mumbai, April 4
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Monday announced they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
The couple took to Instagram and shared a video of three hands—Choudhary, Bonnerjee and that of the newborn.
"With utmost gratitude we welcome our baby girl into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love and gratitude, Gurmeet and Debina," they captioned the video.
The couple, who got married in 2011, had announced their pregnancy in February.
Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.
