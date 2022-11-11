 Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee blessed with baby girl again : The Tribune India

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee blessed with baby girl again

Gurmeet and Debina shared the news on social media

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee blessed with baby girl again

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary with their daughter. Instagram/debinabon



Mumbai, November 11

Actors and couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have become parents again as they welcome their second bundle of joy, a daughter on Friday.

Gurmeet and Debina took to Instagram, where they shared a picture from their pre-pregnancy shoot with 'It's a girl' note written on it.

The two alongside the image, wrote: "Welcome our baby girl into the world. A ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at time as our baby has come into the world sooner than ue. Keep blessing an showering continued love." Here's the post:

The two are already a parent to a daughter named Lianna, whom they welcomed earlier this year. Just four months after her arrival in August they announced they are going to be parents again.

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

IANS

#Debina Bonnerjee #Gurmeet Choudhary

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you?' Read to know more

2
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

3
Punjab

Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'

4
Punjab

Dera follower killing: Delhi Police arrest 3 shooters from Patiala, deceased Pradeep cremated in Faridkot

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

6
Punjab

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar industrialist, investor

7
Sports

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slams India after its embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England

8
Himachal

Manish Sisodia, others changed 140 phones to destroy proof: ED

9
Nation

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

10
Chandigarh

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

‘Disagree’ with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers’ release

‘Disagree’ with Sonia Gandhi, says Congress on Rajiv Gandhi killers’ release

Party calls SC decision ‘unacceptable, completely erroneous’...

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

BJP eyes history, Cong tradition in high-stakes Himachal Pradesh poll on Saturday

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the f...

India, US to work towards new global climate financing target

India, US to work towards new global climate financing target

With costs escalating, developing nations say commitment of ...

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...


Cities

View All

Buddha idol seized in Amritsar may have origins in Gandhara school of art: ASI

Buddha idol seized in Amritsar about 2000 years old, falls under 'antiquity' category: ASI

Attention train commuters: Several trains in northern states diverted, regulated due to construction works on various sections

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts

Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

Attention train commuters: Several trains in northern states diverted, regulated due to construction works on various sections

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

Attention train commuters: Several trains in northern states diverted, regulated due to construction works on various sections

Attention train commuters: Several trains in northern states diverted, regulated due to construction works on various sections

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match