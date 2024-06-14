Gurmeet Choudhary gets selected for National Sprinting competition

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been selected for the National Sprinting Competition. He took to social media and wrote, “Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition! While preparing for Commander Karan Saxena, I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening. Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It’s all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There’s some magic in the word “commander” itself. Nevertheless, I’m off to nationals—wish me luck! Jai Hind.”
He added, “Your unwavering support and belief in me have made this journey possible. I am truly grateful and excited for what’s ahead!”
Gurmeet also shared a video showcasing the physical training he underwent for his role in the new project.
