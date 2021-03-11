Gurnam Bhullar surprises his fans, starts shoot for Khadari

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Punjabi cinema is setting a new example. There is a film announcement every other day and the viewers can't wait for the next release to hit the big screen. And producers surely know how to plan the entire process from announcement to the release to keep the audience curious. Now, singer-actor Gurnam Bhullar has started shooting for his next Punjabi film 'Khadari' after winning hearts of his fans with his recently released 'Koka'.

Gurnam Bhullar and team Khadari.

Gurnam Bhullar has so far made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his romantic roles and has played each role well, but now he will be seen in a different form in the film 'Khadari'. This is going to be an action movie.

Action begins for Khadari.

At the moment we can just imagine how Gurnam Bhullar will look while doing action scenes and what kind of game he will be seen playing? Well, for this, we will have to wait for the film to release its trailer. Actor Kartar Cheema will be seen clashing with Gurnam Bhullar in the film.

Surbhi Jyoti will be seen in the lead role along with Gurnam Bhullar in the film Khadari. Surbhi Jyoti has acted in many Punjabi and Hindi TV serials and films like Bella Sehgal in Nagin, Zoya in Qubool Hai, and in Koi Lot Ke Aaye Hai, she has played the role of Gitanjali.

The star cast of the film includes many known actors like Prabh Grewal, Lakhwinder Lakha, Navdeep Kaler and Manjit Singh.

Khadari is written by Dheeraj Kedarnath Ratan. It will be directed by Manav Shah and produced by Paramjit Chally (Gangs of Filmmakers) and Ravishing Entertainment.

