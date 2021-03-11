Gurnam Bhullar’s new song ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ featuring Diljott is a love ballad

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 24

Actor-singer Gurnam Bhullar is out with his new song ‘Pehli Mulaqat’. Written, composed and sung by Gurnam, it is a romantic number released by Times Music.

The song features Diljott and Gurnam. The pair is back again after ‘Diamond Koka’. Their chemistry in ‘Diamond Koka’ was a huge hit among audiences. Now, in this new song, the two look head over heels in love with each other.

A love ballad, ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ explains Gurnam’s state of mind since his first meeting with ladylove Diljott in the song. It’s an innocent song with lyrics that reflect simplicity and melodious tune. The track’s hook line says, ““Duniya nu milne da chit na kare, pehli mulaqat tere naal hoi ve”, which means ‘Ever since our first meeting, I do not feel like meeting anyone in the world’.

Enjoy the song:

The video has been beautifully shot at various locations in the USA and it has been directed by Sandeep Josan while the music is by Daoud Music.

Excited about the audience response, Diljott says, “Pehli Mulaqat is a song that portrays the feelings of love towards your special one and how everything seems magical and beautiful when one is in love. The song depicts how your beloved becomes your world and you feel complete. I am exhilarated with the great response of the audience on the release of the song.”