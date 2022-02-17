Punjabi singer-actor Gurshabad is ready with his new album 'Deewana'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Punjabi singer Gurshabad has captivated the audience with his many hit songs and he is all set to bring out a new music album 'Deewana', which is produced by Yuvraj Tung and Ratanamol Singh.

Gurshabad, who has been fond of singing since childhood, started learning music at an early age and he made his debut in Punjabi industry with patriotic song 'Bhagat Singh' in 2015. Gurshabad also appeared in Punjabi film 'Angrej' as an actor.

He gave glimpse of his album on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Singh (@s.ratan)

Apart from being a great singer, he is also a good actor and so far he has acted in 6 Punjabi films; Angrej, Golak Bugni Bank te Batua, Ashke, Chal Mera Putt, Chal Mera Putt 2, Chal Mera Putt 3, which is said to be his best performance as actor. While the audience liked him as a singer, they also appreciated him as an actor. Gurshabad hails from Rampur, Bhootwind village in Amritsar. Coming from the interiors of Punjab, his interest has always been towards Punjabi folk songs and that is reflected in his style and voice.

Having received so much love and appreciation for his work in the past, Gurshabad’s fans are sure to enjoy his upcoming album ‘Deewana’.

#gurshabad